Gudi Padwa 2024: Gold items to gift to your loved ones

Gudi Padwa 2024

Here are a few gold items suggested by The Aarya 24kt collection which consists of 24-carat gold foil and produced with tremendous passion for creativity and imaginative thinking

Coin with Pen

Crafted with precision, the 24kt gold-plated Ganesh coin exudes spirituality, while the accompanying pen adds a touch of sophistication.

Pearl White Square Base Ganesha

The Pearl White Square Base Ganesha comes with an impressive design and size, it commands attention and admiration, becoming a focal point during festivities and gatherings.

Om Shri Ganeshaya Maha Puja

The Ganesh Mahapuja is a comprehensive set of thoughtfully curated products that ensures a seamless and enriching experience during Ganesh Mahapujas.

Ganesha

The Ganesh exemplifies the seamless merging of tradition with a contemporary touch, it stands as an ideal choice for commemorating special occasions.

Ganesha Idol

The Ganesh Idol is a masterpiece capturing the divine spirit of Ganesha and symbolizes blessings and positivity, adding an elegant touch to any occasion.

