Top 5 places to visit in island nation

Image credits: Pixabay

1. Tokyo:

From the iconic Shibuya Crossing to the serene Meiji Shrine and bustling Tsukiji Fish Market, Tokyo offers a myriad of experiences for visitors to explore.

Image credits: our own

2. Kyoto:

Visitors can wander through the historic streets of Gion, marvel at golden splendor of Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion), and experience the tranquil beauty of Arashiyama Bamboo Grove.

Image credits: our own

3. Osaka:

Visitors can indulge in mouthwatering local delicacies, explore bustling markets, and immerse themselves in the city's energetic atmosphere.

Image credits: our own

4. Hiroshima:

Visitors can pay their respects at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Museum, visit the iconic Atomic Bomb Dome, and experience the city's resilience and hope for peace.

Image credits: our own

5. Hokkaido:

Visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding in the winter, explore the colorful flower fields of Furano in the summer, and relax in natural hot springs year-round.

Image credits: pexels
