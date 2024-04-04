Lifestyle
From the iconic Shibuya Crossing to the serene Meiji Shrine and bustling Tsukiji Fish Market, Tokyo offers a myriad of experiences for visitors to explore.
Visitors can wander through the historic streets of Gion, marvel at golden splendor of Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion), and experience the tranquil beauty of Arashiyama Bamboo Grove.
Visitors can indulge in mouthwatering local delicacies, explore bustling markets, and immerse themselves in the city's energetic atmosphere.
Visitors can pay their respects at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Museum, visit the iconic Atomic Bomb Dome, and experience the city's resilience and hope for peace.
Visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding in the winter, explore the colorful flower fields of Furano in the summer, and relax in natural hot springs year-round.