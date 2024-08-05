What is Holiday poverty? Why are families suffering from it?

Lifestyle
Holiday poverty is a significant issue that many families face over the holiday season.
While the holidays are frequently linked with pleasure and celebration, they may also cause tremendous financial stress and suffering.
The economic hardship low-income families feel during the holiday season when the temptation to spend on gifts and other traditions can worsen pre-existing financial difficulties.
This time of year frequently causes financial stress owing to increased expenditure on gifts, holiday dinners, and social engagements.
For many, the expectation to participate in festive customs can lead to additional debt and financial strain, making the holidays difficult rather than enjoyable.
Families experiencing Christmas poverty may face basic needs challenges as they try to satisfy the season's obligations.