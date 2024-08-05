Lifestyle
Considered the most important Hindu temple in Bangladesh. Dedicated to the goddess Dhakeshwari (an aspect of Durga).
Known for its exquisite terracotta architecture. Dedicated to Krishna and is also known as Kantanagar Temple.
Also known as Dhaka's Rath Jatra. Hosts the annual Rath Yatra festival, attracting numerous devotees.
One of the prominent temples dedicated to the goddess Kali. Rebuilt after being destroyed during the Bangladesh Liberation War.
Associated with the followers of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Important center for the Gaudiya Vaishnavism tradition.
Dedicated to Lokanath Brahmachari, a revered saint. Known for its annual celebrations and fairs.
Located in the heart of Dhaka, near Victoria Park. Dedicated to the goddess Kali and known for its vibrant festivals.