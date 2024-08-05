Lifestyle

TemplesDhakeshwari to Kantaji: 7 Hindu temples in Bangladesh

1. Dhakeshwari Temple, Dhaka:

Considered the most important Hindu temple in Bangladesh. Dedicated to the goddess Dhakeshwari (an aspect of Durga).

2. Kantaji Temple, Dinajpur:

Known for its exquisite terracotta architecture. Dedicated to Krishna and is also known as Kantanagar Temple.

3. Jagannath Temple, Dhaka:

Also known as Dhaka's Rath Jatra. Hosts the annual Rath Yatra festival, attracting numerous devotees.

4. Ramna Kali Mandir, Dhaka:

One of the prominent temples dedicated to the goddess Kali. Rebuilt after being destroyed during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

5. Shree Chaitanya Gaudiya Math, Sylhet:

Associated with the followers of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Important center for the Gaudiya Vaishnavism tradition.

6. Sri Sri Lokanath Brahmachari Ashram, Barisal:

Dedicated to Lokanath Brahmachari, a revered saint. Known for its annual celebrations and fairs.

7. Joy Kali Temple, Dhaka:

Located in the heart of Dhaka, near Victoria Park. Dedicated to the goddess Kali and known for its vibrant festivals.

