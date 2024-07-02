7 signs your date might not be a good partner

Lifestyle
Early dating is crucial for gauging compatibility. Here are signs to watch out for to ensure a healthy relationship.
Beware of excessive attention and gifts early on. It might indicate a desire for control rather than genuine affection.
If they push your limits or ignore your 'no,' it shows a lack of respect for your autonomy.
Attempts to dictate your choices or isolate you from loved ones are warning signs of potential abuse.
A partner who dismisses your emotions or concerns isn't fostering a supportive relationship.
Regularly criticizing instead of constructive feedback can harm your self-esteem and well-being.
Refusal to take accountability or blame others indicates immaturity and instability in a relationship.
Differences in fundamental beliefs like future goals or family values can lead to conflicts down the road.