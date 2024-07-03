International Plastic Free Day 2024: Know date, history, significance

Lifestyle
International Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3 promotes zero tolerance for plastic pollution, emphasizing recycling, composting to protect ecosystems, marine life from plastic waste
Plastic bags originated in the 1930s with the accidental creation of polyethylene in England. Initially used for military gloves, they were patented in the 1960s by Celloplast
Plastic bags can take up to 500 years to disintegrate, accumulating in soil and water. This causes significant harm to ecosystems, marine life, clogs drainage systems
The rapid spread of plastic bag use globally led to the discovery of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in 1997. This accumulation of plastic waste severely threatens marine life
International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated by nearly 1,500 organizations as part of the Break Free from Plastic Movement
International Plastic Bag Free Day emphasizes a zero-tolerance approach to plastic pollution. It highlights importance of recycling, composting plastic waste
The movement encourages individuals to avoid using plastic bags when shopping, and to adopt practices of reducing, reusing, and recycling plastic waste
Supporting the movement involves simple steps like recycling, composting plastic waste. By educating friends, family, we can collectively make a significant impact in preserving