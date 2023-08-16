Lifestyle
Ginger has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. Sipping ginger tea or consuming ginger in various forms may help reduce migraine pain.
Applying diluted peppermint oil to your temples may provide a cooling sensation that can help alleviate headache pain.
Practicing yoga, deep breathing exercises, or meditation can help reduce stress and tension, which are common migraine triggers.
Find a calm and dark room to rest in during a migraine attack. Sensory stimulation can exacerbate symptoms, so a quiet environment can provide relief.
Certain essential oils like lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus have shown potential for relieving migraine. Inhaling their aromas or using them in a diffuser can be soothing.
Placing a cold or warm compress on your forehead or the back of your neck can help alleviate pain and relax tense muscles.
While excessive caffeine intake can trigger migraines, in some cases, a small amount of caffeine can provide relief. Opt for a cup of tea or coffee if it helps.