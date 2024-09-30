Want to join the Indian Navy after 10th, 12th? Here's what you require

Lifestyle
The Indian Navy is opening its doors to young individuals. If you also aspire to serve the nation by becoming a part of the Indian Navy, 2024 presents a golden opportunity for you.
Learn how to become a part of the Indian Navy after 10th and 12th grade. What are the necessary qualifications and eligibility criteria?
Post: Tradesman Mate, Sailor (MR)
Qualification: Must have passed 10th standard (Matriculation) from a recognized board.
Age: 17 to 20 years.
Apply online on the official Indian Navy website joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Posts
Eligibility for SSR