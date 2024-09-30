Lifestyle

Want to join the Indian Navy after 10th, 12th? Here's what you require

Opportunity to Join Indian Navy for Youth

The Indian Navy is opening its doors to young individuals. If you also aspire to serve the nation by becoming a part of the Indian Navy, 2024 presents a golden opportunity for you.

How to Join Indian Navy After 10th, 12th

Learn how to become a part of the Indian Navy after 10th and 12th grade. What are the necessary qualifications and eligibility criteria?

Joining Indian Navy After 10th (As a Sailor)

Post: Tradesman Mate, Sailor (MR)

Qualification: Must have passed 10th standard (Matriculation) from a recognized board.

Age: 17 to 20 years.

Selection Process

  • Written Examination
  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
  • Medical Examination

How to Apply

Apply online on the official Indian Navy website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy After 12th (Officer or Sailor)

Posts

  • For NDA (National Defence Academy) Officer Entry
  • 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme
  • SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit)

Eligibility for NDA

  • 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM).
  • Age: 16.5 to 19.5 years.

For 10+2 B.Tech Entry

  • 12th pass with 70% in PCM and JEE Main (for shortlisting).
  • Age: 16.5 to 19 years.

Eligibility for SSR

  • 12th pass with PCM.
  • Age: 17 to 20 years.

Selection Process

  • NDA Entry: UPSC NDA Exam + SSB Interview.
  • B.Tech Entry: JEE Main + SSB Interview.
  • SSR: Written Exam + PFT + Medical Examination.

How to Apply?

  • NDA: Through the UPSC website. 
  • 10+2 B.Tech and SSR: Apply online on the official website of the Indian Navy.
