Save Money This Diwali: Creative Home Decor with Old Bangles

Reuse Bangles

If you often throw away old bangles, stop immediately! We have amazing ideas for you to reuse this jewelry.

Create Items with Bangles

Planning to buy home decor for Diwali? Create elegant hanging statues using bangles and kadas instead.

Create Stunning Garlands for Diwali

Make beautiful garlands using kadas. They add a charming touch and save you money compared to store-bought ones.

Key Ring

Bangles with ghungroos are perfect for keychains. Use them as Diwali gifts and save on buying presents.

Door Hanging

Handmade door hangings add an aesthetic appeal. Create them easily with bangles to enhance your Diwali decor.

Hanging Home Decor

For a simple look, create this decor using a set of bangles, rope, and wood in a triangular shape.

Hanging Tree

Decorate trendy tree designs with bangles for a charming look. Perfect for your living room.

Chandelier

Create a unique chandelier with old bangles for a distinctive Diwali look.

