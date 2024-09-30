Save Money This Diwali: Creative Home Decor with Old Bangles

Lifestyle
If you often throw away old bangles, stop immediately! We have amazing ideas for you to reuse this jewelry.
Planning to buy home decor for Diwali? Create elegant hanging statues using bangles and kadas instead.
Make beautiful garlands using kadas. They add a charming touch and save you money compared to store-bought ones.
Bangles with ghungroos are perfect for keychains. Use them as Diwali gifts and save on buying presents.
Handmade door hangings add an aesthetic appeal. Create them easily with bangles to enhance your Diwali decor.
For a simple look, create this decor using a set of bangles, rope, and wood in a triangular shape.
Decorate trendy tree designs with bangles for a charming look. Perfect for your living room.
Create a unique chandelier with old bangles for a distinctive Diwali look.