Victoria Memorial to Hazarduari Palace: 6 historical places of Bengal

Victoria Memorial, Hazarduari Palace, Cooch-Behar Rajbari, and all stand as tall testaments to the rich history of Bengal

Victoria Memorial

Iconic monument in Kolkata, India, built in memory of Queen Victoria. A stunning blend of Indo-Saracenic architecture and British influence.

Jorasanko Thakur Bari

Birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore, showcasing his family's ancestral mansion in Kolkata. Preserves his literary and cultural heritage.
 

Coochbehar Rajbari

A magnificent palace in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, known for its exquisite architecture, royal artifacts, and regal charm.
 

Bishnupur Temples

Ancient terracotta temples in Bishnupur, West Bengal, reflect the rich artistry of the Malla dynasty. A UNESCO World Heritage site.
 

Hazarduari Palace

Grand Palace in Murshidabad, West Bengal, is famous for its thousand doors. It houses a vast collection of artifacts from the bygone era.
 

Belur Math

Spiritual and educational headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, located in Belur, West Bengal. A serene retreat promoting harmony and peace.

