Victoria Memorial, Hazarduari Palace, Cooch-Behar Rajbari, and all stand as tall testaments to the rich history of Bengal
Iconic monument in Kolkata, India, built in memory of Queen Victoria. A stunning blend of Indo-Saracenic architecture and British influence.
Birthplace of Rabindranath Tagore, showcasing his family's ancestral mansion in Kolkata. Preserves his literary and cultural heritage.
A magnificent palace in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, known for its exquisite architecture, royal artifacts, and regal charm.
Ancient terracotta temples in Bishnupur, West Bengal, reflect the rich artistry of the Malla dynasty. A UNESCO World Heritage site.
Grand Palace in Murshidabad, West Bengal, is famous for its thousand doors. It houses a vast collection of artifacts from the bygone era.
Spiritual and educational headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, located in Belur, West Bengal. A serene retreat promoting harmony and peace.