Ghevar to Malpua: 6 popular Rajasthani desserts

Ghevar is made with refined flour, ghee and sugar syrup and is a disc-like sweet dish in many different flavours. Here are the 6 popular Rajasthani desserts.
It is like Jalebi but made by shaping black ground deep batter into rounds like flowers deep fried in sugar syrup.
Mawa Kachori is the tastiest and sweet version of kachori very popular in Rajasthan.
Churma Laddoo is a delicious dessert, made and prepared with wheat flour, milk, gud, semolina, cardamom powder and poppy seeds.
It is a deep block-shaped dessert made with sweetened milk and paneer garnished with nuts.
It is made with cornflour, paneer, nutmeg powder, saffron and ghee and is also deep-fried in sugar syrup.