Ghevar to Malpua: 6 popular Rajasthani desserts

Ghevar is made with refined flour, ghee and sugar syrup and is a disc-like sweet dish in many different flavours. Here are the 6 popular Rajasthani desserts.

Image credits: Image: Pexels, Freepik

Imarti

It is like Jalebi but made by shaping black ground deep batter into rounds like flowers deep fried in sugar syrup.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Mawa Kachori

Mawa Kachori is the tastiest and sweet version of kachori very popular in Rajasthan.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Churma Laddoo

Churma Laddoo is a delicious dessert, made and prepared with wheat flour, milk, gud, semolina, cardamom powder and poppy seeds.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Kalakand

It is a deep block-shaped dessert made with sweetened milk and paneer garnished with nuts.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Malpua

It is made with cornflour, paneer, nutmeg powder, saffron and ghee and is also deep-fried in sugar syrup.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
