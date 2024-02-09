Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2024: 5 romantic restaurants to visit in Delhi

Image credits: Instagram

Delhi offers a plethora of romantic restaurants where you can celebrate Valentine's Day. Here are some romantic restaurants to consider for your Valentine's Day dinner.

Image credits: freepik

Lodi – The Garden Restaurant

Lodi – The Garden Restaurant is the place to be for a unique Valentine's celebration in Delhi as its lush green outdoor seating has romantic vibes.

Image credits: Instagram

Kylin Skybar

Kylin Skybar has an elegant ambiance, and delicious food everything about this place is romantic and special.

Image credits: Instagram

Cherie

Situated in the shadows of the iconic Qutub Minar, Cherie is one of the most romantic restaurants in Delhi. The lit ambiance during the evening makes the restaurant a pretty sight.

Image credits: Instagram

Kiyan, The Roseate

Kiyan at The Roseate New Delhi is the resort's international cuisine alfresco restaurant with a European twist, both in terms of cuisine and fine dining. 

Image credits: Instagram

Haveli Dharampura

Haveli Dharampura is a royal retreat in Old Delhi, and the perfect place for taking the love of your life for an unforgettable evening. 

Image credits: Instagram
