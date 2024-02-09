Valentine's Day 2024: 5 romantic restaurants to visit in Delhi

Lifestyle
Delhi offers a plethora of romantic restaurants where you can celebrate Valentine's Day. Here are some romantic restaurants to consider for your Valentine's Day dinner.
Lodi – The Garden Restaurant is the place to be for a unique Valentine's celebration in Delhi as its lush green outdoor seating has romantic vibes.
Kylin Skybar has an elegant ambiance, and delicious food everything about this place is romantic and special.
Situated in the shadows of the iconic Qutub Minar, Cherie is one of the most romantic restaurants in Delhi. The lit ambiance during the evening makes the restaurant a pretty sight.
Kiyan at The Roseate New Delhi is the resort's international cuisine alfresco restaurant with a European twist, both in terms of cuisine and fine dining.
Haveli Dharampura is a royal retreat in Old Delhi, and the perfect place for taking the love of your life for an unforgettable evening.