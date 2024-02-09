Lifestyle

Bishop Rock to Migingo: 7 smallest Islands in the World

Discover the world's smallest islands, from Bishop Rock to Palmyra Atoll, each with its own charm and significance in our global landscape

Image credits: Pixabay

Bishop Rock

Located off the southwestern tip of the Isles of Scilly in England, Bishop Rock is home to a lighthouse and is often considered one of the smallest islands in the world

Image credits: Pixabay

Migingo Island

This small, densely populated island in Lake Victoria is disputed territory between Kenya and Uganda. Its exact size varies, but it's incredibly tiny

Image credits: Pixabay

Tristan da Cunha

The most remote inhabited archipelago in the world, Tristan da Cunha is home to a small population, and its main island is quite small in size

Image credits: Pixabay

Nauru

Although technically an elevated coral atoll rather than a typical island, Nauru is one of smallest independent nations in the world, with a land area of just 21 square kilometers

Image credits: Pixabay

Tuvalu

Another small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, Tuvalu consists of a group of low-lying atolls and reef islands, making it one of the smallest countries in the world

Image credits: Pixabay

Palmyra Atoll

An unincorporated territory of the United States located in the Pacific Ocean, Palmyra Atoll is a small ring-shaped coral reef with several islets

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One