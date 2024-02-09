Lifestyle

Saraswati Puja 2024: 6 celeb approved sarees for Vasant Panchami

Saraswati Puja is around the corner, yellow is the hue for this spring festival. Here are 6 looks from our favourite celebrities giving us inspiration for much awaited festival

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut looks elegant in this yellow Benarasi saree from her closet

Ananya Panday

Deck up in this Ananya Panday inspired yellow organza saree for a more modern look

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty slays in this light lemon yellow see-through saree. Slay the modern sassy bong look in this attire

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapor looks elegantly beautiful in this traditional yellow tissue saree and hair-do bun

Kiara Advani

Though yellow is the colour for the season, you can also take a a cue from Kiara Advani's pastel green chikankari saree

Nusrat Jahan

Take a cue from Tollywood actress Nusrat Jahan if you are in the mood to go simple this Saraswati Puja. Wear this yellow salwar, wear minimal jewellery to keep it simple, elegant

