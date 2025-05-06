Perfect for summer, these Afghani printed kurta-set designs are the best option for college girls. They offer a stylish look on a budget.
A dark-colored Afghani paisley print and cotton-based kurta set is a classy choice. The sleek straight kurta with Afghani salwar makes it college-friendly.
For daily wear, you can choose this type of collar-style Afghani kurta set. They are lightweight and easy to carry, available in linen fabric.
This light-colored Afghani-style print kurta set with small flowers makes it elegant. The three-fourth sleeves and long length with side slits give a modern look.
You can also choose an Afghani design in a black and white mix kurta set. This will give you a very unique look. Light cotton makes it ideal for summer.
The green tone and dye print give this Afghani kurta set a traditional touch. The boxy kurta and Afghani palazzo are perfect for a college look.
A tribal Afghani kurta suit set in dark green will look very attractive. The simple fabric and A-line cut make it comfortable. Choose such sets in short length.
Heart Print Dress: Your College Style Guide
7 Blouse Designs Inspired by Kiara Advani
7 Unique Blouse Sleeve Designs for a Fashionable Look
Puff Sleeve Designs for a Stylish Suit