If you are looking for fancy blouse sleeves with a party wear saree, then choose such sleeves on multi-layer.
If your arms are thick, you can choose puff sleeves instead of experimenting too much. These come with both simple and cutout designs.
Keep the neckline deep and let a delicate net ruffle enhance your saree’s elegance. This style not only adds charm but also boosts your confidence.
