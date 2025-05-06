English

Kiara Advani's blouse design to try

Kiara Advani's blouse design for a summer wedding.
Halter neck blouse

Kiara Advani’s beauty and style are admired by all. If you want to recreate her elegant look, pair your saree with a stylish halter neck blouse—it’s chic, modern.

Image credits: kiara advani/instagram
Infinity blouse design

Kiara is wearing a beautiful infinity blouse design, which is making her look stylish and unique. In this fashion race, everyone wants to look their best. 

Image credits: pinterest
Deep cutout blouse

If you want to look different and beautiful in any wedding party with a lehenga, then copy Kiara's look. She has worn a deep cutout blouse with a beautiful heavy zari work lehenga.
Image credits: instagram
Sweetheart blouse design

Kiara Advani looks very glamorous in a bold black sweetheart blouse design. You too can recreate this look. She has also carried a black necklace with it.
Image credits: pinterest
Plunging neckline blouse

Kiara wore a matching printed plunging neckline blouse with a green saree. Which is adding to her look. You too can follow this look with your saree.
Image credits: Instagram@Kiaraadvani
Heavy work bralette blouse

Kiara Advani is wearing a heavy work bralette blouse with a beautiful saree. Which looks very attractive. To get a stylish look in any wedding party, definitely copy her look.
Image credits: instagram

