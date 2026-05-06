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Gold Earrings: 7 upper ear styles everyone will ask you about

Gold earrings for the upper ear, also known as the helix, are the latest trend. Here are 7 designs that will make you a style icon.
lifestyle May 06 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:pinterest
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The elegant look of minimal gold studs

Small gold studs for the upper ear look very classy. They easily match with any outfit and help create a subtle and elegant look.

Image credits: pinterest
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Get a modern style with delicate gold hoops

Small-sized gold hoops are very much in trend these days. Wearing them on the upper ear gives a modern and trendy vibe, especially with a casual look.

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Gold earrings with a diamond touch

If you want a slightly glamorous look, small diamond studs or designs with gold are the best option. They are perfect for both parties and functions.

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Get a feminine touch with floral designs

Flower-shaped gold earrings look very beautiful on the upper ear. They give a soft and feminine look and go especially well with ethnic outfits.

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The unique look of chain-style earrings

Gold earrings with chains connect the upper and lower ear. This style looks very unique and stylish, making your look instantly attractive.

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Make a bold statement with geometric designs

Gold earrings in triangle, square, or abstract shapes are perfect for the upper ear. They add a bold and fashionable touch to your look.

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Layered style for multiple piercings

If you have more than one piercing, try layering different small gold earrings. This will make your ear styling look even more trendy.

Image credits: chatgpt

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