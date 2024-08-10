Lifestyle

Honey

Honey is generally good for health. However, consuming honey with certain foods can be detrimental to health. Let's find out which foods they are

Refrain from consuming honey with hot water

Studies say that consuming honey mixed with hot water reduces its effectiveness.

Honey and ghee

Consuming honey and ghee together is not good for health. According to the Toxicology Report in 2020, eating honey and ghee together can lead to hair loss and weight loss.

Garlic and honey

Garlic can irritate the digestive system, and when combined with honey, it may worsen digestive issues

Mango

Mangoes contain a high amount of sugar, or have a high glycemic index. Therefore, it is advisable for diabetic patients to avoid mangoes with honey.

Fish, meat

Don't consume honey with fish and meat. This can lead to digestive issues.

Cucumber and honey

Cucumber contains a high amount of water and fiber, which can cause digestive discomfort when combined with honey. It can also lead to skin problems and itching.

