India’s first jaggery rum: Know its price and availability

Huli is a premium single-origin jaggery rum made in Mysore and produced at India's first micro-distillery.
After eight years of hard work, the first batch of Huli which will be approximately 2,000 bottles, will hit the marketplaces of Bengaluru and Mysuru on August 15.
It is India's first micro-distillery in India, located in Nanjangud Taluk, which produces Huli, a handcrafted gery rum.
This jaggery rum is made with a popular component in Indian households and premium rum.
The bottle is priced at Rs 630 for 750 ml, and with additional costs, the bottle would be available for a modest Rs 2800.
Jaggery distillation is not new. It has over a thousand years of history in India. Jaggery was the most readily available type of sugar that lends itself to fermentation.