Will your hair grow if it touches an Indian Green Pit Viper? Find out!

Lifestyle
Found in evergreen and grassland areas, the Indian Green Pit Viper is a stunning snake that comes in various colors like green, brown, orange, and yellow.
In Karnataka, green-white vipers are commonly found in the mountains, where locals are less fearful of these slow-moving snakes.
Due to forest encroachment, pit vipers are now being spotted in residential areas, sometimes hiding in plants and flower pots.
A bamboo pit viper was recently discovered near Kalaseshwara temple in Kalasa. The light green snake was safely captured by reptile expert Rizwan.
Pit vipers are known for their ability to absorb water through their bodies, a rare and fascinating trait among reptiles.
A bite from a pit viper can cause unconsciousness and even death if not treated promptly. Caution is advised when encountering these snakes.
In Karnataka, a myth suggests that touching a pit viper can make a woman's braid grow longer, but experts dismiss this as superstition.
Various species of pit vipers are found across India, from Kerala's forests to the high altitudes of the Himalayas.