Will your hair grow if it touches an Indian Green Pit Viper? Find out!

Image credits: Shutterstock

Indian Green Pit Viper: A colourful predator

Found in evergreen and grassland areas, the Indian Green Pit Viper is a stunning snake that comes in various colors like green, brown, orange, and yellow.

Green-White Vipers of Karnataka mountains

In Karnataka, green-white vipers are commonly found in the mountains, where locals are less fearful of these slow-moving snakes.

Snakes in residential areas: A growing concern

Due to forest encroachment, pit vipers are now being spotted in residential areas, sometimes hiding in plants and flower pots.

Rare Bamboo Pit Viper found near Temple

A bamboo pit viper was recently discovered near Kalaseshwara temple in Kalasa. The light green snake was safely captured by reptile expert Rizwan.

A Snake that absorbs water: Unique traits of Pit Vipers

Pit vipers are known for their ability to absorb water through their bodies, a rare and fascinating trait among reptiles.

Deadly bite: Danger of Pit Viper attacks

A bite from a pit viper can cause unconsciousness and even death if not treated promptly. Caution is advised when encountering these snakes.

Superstitions and Myths

In Karnataka, a myth suggests that touching a pit viper can make a woman's braid grow longer, but experts dismiss this as superstition.

Pit Vipers across India: From Kerala to Himalayas

Various species of pit vipers are found across India, from Kerala's forests to the high altitudes of the Himalayas.

