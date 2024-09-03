Teachers Day 2024: Top male educators who transformed Indian education

Lifestyle
India is a country of great teachers. These teachers nurtured generations with their knowledge. His contribution has given a new height and a new direction to Indian education.
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, was a renowned teacher and philosopher. Teachers' Day on September 5th honors his legacy.
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was the 11th President of India. He was a scientist, but always liked to be remembered as a teacher.
Rabindranath Tagore, Nobel laureate and writer, founded Santiniketan to revolutionize education with his innovative teaching methods, diverging from traditional practices.
Chanakya, also known as Kautilya, was a great teacher and philosopher of ancient India. His book Arthashastra is still important in the study of politics and economics.
Yasin Tarik is a Maths teacher with an engineering background. He is known for teaching tough mathematical concepts in a simple way. They make mathematics an interesting subject.
Dr. Avinash is an online math teacher. They not only prepare students for exams, but also boost their confidence. His online classes are popular among students.