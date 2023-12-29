Lifestyle

Taj Mahal to Agra Fort: 7 most-visited monuments in India

Discover India's iconic wonders from Taj Mahal to Agra Fort. Unveil history at Red Fort, Amber Fort, Gateway of India, Mysore Palace, and Ajanta Caves. Happy exploring!

Image credits: Pixabay

Taj Mahal, Agra

A symbol of eternal love, its mesmerizing white marble architecture and intricate details make it a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offering a romantic and cultural experience

Image credits: Pixabay

Gateway of India, Mumbai

Iconic Mumbai landmark, witnessing historical events. Its blend of Indo-Saracenic and Muslim architectural styles makes it a must-visit, overlooking the Arabian Sea

Image credits: Pixabay

Amber Fort, Jaipur

A blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture, the fort's majestic presence atop a hill offers stunning views. The Sheesh Mahal's intricate mirror work is a highlight

Image credits: Pixabay

Red Fort, Delhi

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it's a symbol of India's rich history. The impressive red sandstone structure served as the main residence of Mughal emperors

Image credits: Pixabay

Agra Fort, Uttar Pradesh

Another UNESCO site in Agra, it narrates Mughal history. Its red sandstone walls and stunning structures inside, like Jahangir Mahal, captivate visitors

Image credits: Pixabay

Mysore Palace, Mysore

The opulent palace is a blend of Indo-Saracenic, Rajput, Hindu, and Gothic architectural styles. Illuminated during festivals, it's a cultural extravaganza

Image credits: Pixabay

Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra

A UNESCO treasure, these ancient caves showcase Buddhist art with exquisite paintings and sculptures, dating back to the 2nd century BCE

Image credits: Pixabay
