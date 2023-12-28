Lifestyle

Helix to Orion: 7 nebulas and one interesting fact on each

Image credits: Getty

Eagle Nebula

The Eagle Nebula is famous for its "Pillars of Creation," which are towering columns of gas and dust where new stars are forming

Image credits: Getty

Orion Nebula

The Orion Nebula is one of the brightest nebulae visible to the naked eye and is located in the sword of the Orion constellation. It is a stellar nursery

Image credits: Getty

Crab Nebula

Remnant of a supernova observed by Chinese astronomers in 1054 AD. At the heart of the nebula is a pulsar, a rapidly rotating neutron star that emits beams of radiation

Image credits: Getty

Helix Nebula

The Helix Nebula is referred to as the Eye of God due to its appearance resembling a cosmic eye. It is a planetary nebula, representing the final stages of a Sun-like star's life

Image credits: Getty

Veil Nebula

The Veil Nebula is a large supernova remnant located in the constellation Cygnus. It is the result of a massive star that exploded

Image credits: Getty

Lagoon Nebula

The Lagoon Nebula is home to a vibrant star-forming region and an open star cluster. It is located in the Sagittarius constellation and is a prominent feature in summer skies

Image credits: Getty

Ring Nebula

The Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula formed by the expanding outer layers of a dying star. What makes it fascinating is its nearly perfect circular appearance

Image credits: Getty
