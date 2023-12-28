Lifestyle

New Year 2024: 7 places to visit in Mongolia

Discover Mongolia's untamed beauty and nomadic traditions. From frozen lakes to ancient capitals, embrace the unique charm of a Mongolian winter New Year

Image credits: Pixabay

Ulaanbaatar

The capital city comes alive during the New Year season with festive decorations, concerts, and events. Visit Sukhbaatar Square to join the countdown

Image credits: Pixabay

Terelj National Park

Just a short drive from Ulaanbaatar, Terelj National Park offers a winter wonderland with snow-covered landscapes, frozen rivers, and unique rock formations

Image credits: Pixabay

Khuvsgul Lake

Head to the pristine Khuvsgul Lake in northern Mongolia, which freezes over in winter, creating a picturesque scene

Image credits: Pixabay

Gobi Desert

Gobi Desert offers a stark and serene landscape during the winter months. Experience the contrast of snowy dunes against the vast desert backdrop

Image credits: Pixabay

Karakorum (Kharkhorin)

Visit the ancient capital of the Mongol Empire, Karakorum. Though it's historically significant, the winter season offers a different perspective with a quieter ambiance

Image credits: Pixabay

Orkhon Valley

The Orkhon Valley is rich in natural and cultural wonders. Enjoy the winter scenery, visit nomadic families, and experience the authentic Mongolian way of life

Image credits: Pixabay

Terkhiin Tsagaan Lake (White Lake)

Located in the Arkhangai Province, Terkhiin Tsagaan Lake is surrounded by volcanic landscapes and is particularly scenic in winter

Image credits: Pixabay
