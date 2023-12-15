Lifestyle
Switzerland to Iran, 7 nations underwent name changes, each alteration embodying historical and cultural shifts. Explore their transformative journeys
Renamed in 1989 by the military government, reflecting a desire for a more inclusive identity
Name was changed in 1972 after gaining independence, signaling a break from colonial associations
The Latin designation originates from the Helvetii, a Gaulish tribe residing on the Swiss plateau during the Roman era, forming the basis for the contemporary name
Adopted the current name in 1935 to emphasize cultural and national identity beyond historical Persian roots
Altered in 1980 upon gaining independence from British colonial rule, reflecting a break with the past
Renamed in 1939 to emphasize a national identity and distance itself from colonial influence
Historically referred to as the Dutch Republic, the name transitioned over time to signify a unified nation