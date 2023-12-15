Lifestyle

Switzerland to Iran: 7 countries that changed their names

Switzerland to Iran, 7 nations underwent name changes, each alteration embodying historical and cultural shifts. Explore their transformative journeys

Image credits: Getty

Myanmar (formerly Burma)

Renamed in 1989 by the military government, reflecting a desire for a more inclusive identity

Image credits: Getty

Sri Lanka (formerly Ceylon)

Name was changed in 1972 after gaining independence, signaling a break from colonial associations

Image credits: Getty

Switzerland (formerly Helvetia)

The Latin designation originates from the Helvetii, a Gaulish tribe residing on the Swiss plateau during the Roman era, forming the basis for the contemporary name

Image credits: Getty

Iran (formerly Persia)

Adopted the current name in 1935 to emphasize cultural and national identity beyond historical Persian roots

Image credits: Getty

Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia)

Altered in 1980 upon gaining independence from British colonial rule, reflecting a break with the past

Image credits: Getty

Thailand (formerly Siam)

Renamed in 1939 to emphasize a national identity and distance itself from colonial influence

Image credits: Getty

The Netherlands

Historically referred to as the Dutch Republic, the name transitioned over time to signify a unified nation

Image credits: Getty
