Lifestyle

6 food items that cause sensitivity to your teeth

Image credits: Getty

Pickles

Pickled foods are highly acidic, and regular consumption can contribute to enamel erosion, potentially causing tooth sensitivity.

Image credits: Getty

Hot Drinks

Consuming very hot beverages like coffee or tea can trigger sensitivity, especially if there's underlying enamel erosion or gum recession.

Image credits: Getty

Citrus Fruits

Highly acidic fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and limes can erode tooth enamel, leading to increased sensitivity over time.

Image credits: Getty

Hard Foods

Hard foods like nuts, hard candies, and certain crunchy snacks can potentially cause tiny cracks in the enamel, leading to tooth sensitivity.

Image credits: Getty

Ice Cream and Cold Treats

Sudden exposure to extremely cold temperatures, such as consuming ice cream or frozen desserts, can cause discomfort in sensitive teeth.

Image credits: Getty

Sugary Foods and Beverages

Candies, sodas, sugary snacks, and sweetened drinks promote bacterial growth, leading to tooth decay and potential sensitivity.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One