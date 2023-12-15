6 food items that cause sensitivity to your teeth

Lifestyle
Pickled foods are highly acidic, and regular consumption can contribute to enamel erosion, potentially causing tooth sensitivity.
Consuming very hot beverages like coffee or tea can trigger sensitivity, especially if there's underlying enamel erosion or gum recession.
Highly acidic fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and limes can erode tooth enamel, leading to increased sensitivity over time.
Hard foods like nuts, hard candies, and certain crunchy snacks can potentially cause tiny cracks in the enamel, leading to tooth sensitivity.
Sudden exposure to extremely cold temperatures, such as consuming ice cream or frozen desserts, can cause discomfort in sensitive teeth.
Candies, sodas, sugary snacks, and sweetened drinks promote bacterial growth, leading to tooth decay and potential sensitivity.