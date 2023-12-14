Lifestyle

7 must try muffin recipes for holiday joy

1. Classic Blueberry Muffins:

Kick off the festivities with the timeless charm of classic blueberry muffins. Bursting with juicy blueberries, these muffins are a crowd-pleaser.

2. Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins:

Combine the comforting flavors of banana and chocolate in these moist and irresistible muffins. Perfect for satisfying sweet cravings.

3. Cranberry Orange Muffins:

Embrace the seasonal flavors with cranberry orange muffins. The tartness of cranberries pairs harmoniously with the citrusy zing of oranges.

4. Pecan Pie Muffins:

Enjoy the essence of pecan pie in muffin form. Packed with pecans and brown sugar, these muffins are a delightful treat reminiscent of the holiday dessert.

5. Gingerbread Muffins:

Infuse your kitchen with the nostalgic scent of gingerbread. These muffins capture the warmth and spice of traditional gingerbread cookies.

6. Apple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins:

Experience the comforting combination of apples and cinnamon in every bite. The streusel topping adds a delightful crunch to these muffins.

7. Maple Pecan Muffins:

Delight your taste buds with the warmth of maple and the nuttiness of pecans. These muffins are a cozy addition to your Christmas morning spread.

