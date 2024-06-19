Ooty to Ladakh: 7 coldest places to visit in India during Summer

Lifestyle
Here are seven destinations that offer refreshing and chilly experiences
Views and a unique cultural experience. The temperatures remain low even during the summer. Top Attractions: Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Leh Palace, and Hemis Monastery.
Known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is famous for its tea plantations, pleasant climate, and picturesque landscapes.
Manali is A popular hill station in the mountains known for its lush greenery, cool weather, and adventure sports.
The capital city of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, is famous for its colonial architecture, beautiful landscapes, and pleasant weather.
Known as the "Venice of the East," Srinagar is famous for its beautiful houseboats, Mughal gardens, and the serene Dal Lake.
Renowned for its tea gardens, toy train, and stunning views of the Kanchenjunga mountain, Darjeeling offers a cool escape with a unique charm.
The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok, offers a perfect blend of culture, nature, and adventure with its monasteries, lakes, and scenic views.