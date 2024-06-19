 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Ooty to Ladakh: 7 coldest places to visit in India during Summer

Here are seven destinations that offer refreshing and chilly experiences

Image credits: Freepik

Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

Views and a unique cultural experience. The temperatures remain low even during the summer. Top Attractions: Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Leh Palace, and Hemis Monastery.

Image credits: Freepik

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is famous for its tea plantations, pleasant climate, and picturesque landscapes. 

Image credits: Freepik

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is A popular hill station in the mountains known for its lush greenery, cool weather, and adventure sports.

Image credits: Freepik

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

The capital city of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, is famous for its colonial architecture, beautiful landscapes, and pleasant weather.

Image credits: Desi Thug

Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Known as the "Venice of the East," Srinagar is famous for its beautiful houseboats, Mughal gardens, and the serene Dal Lake.

Image credits: Getty

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Renowned for its tea gardens, toy train, and stunning views of the Kanchenjunga mountain, Darjeeling offers a cool escape with a unique charm.

Image credits: Getty

Gangtok, Sikkim

The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok, offers a perfect blend of culture, nature, and adventure with its monasteries, lakes, and scenic views.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One