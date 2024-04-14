Lifestyle

7 indoor plants to attract money and good fortune

There's no scientific evidence that indoor plants attract money, but Feng Shui believes some plants offer tremendous energy and success. Seven indoor plants that bring luck.

Image credits: Instagram

Philodendron

Image credits: Pexel

Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis miller)

Aloe vera is valued for its medicinal properties and is believed to attract positive energy and prosperity. It's associated with healing, protection, and good fortune.
 

Image credits: social media

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

The Snake Plant is valued for purifying the air and bringing luck and great energy. Its upward-pointing leaves symbolize stability and financial prosperity.

Image credits: social media

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum spp.)

The Peace Lily is known for its air-purifying qualities and is believed to bring harmony and prosperity to the home. 

Image credits: social media

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

Chinese tradition associates Lucky Bamboo with luck and prosperity. It's thought to provide luck and energy when arranged or with a precise number of stalks.

Image credits: Getty

Money Tree (Pachira aquatica)

The Money Tree is one of the most popular plants believed to bring luck and wealth. According to Feng Shui, its braided trunk and five-lobed leaves symbolize the five elements.

Image credits: Getty

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Also known as the "Money Plant" or "Crassula," the Jade Plant is believed to attract prosperity and success. Its round, coin-shaped leaves symbolize wealth and financial success.

Image credits: pexels
