6 Designer Sarees to Wear at Your Best Friend's Wedding

lifestyle Apr 15 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:pinterest
Floral print

Wear a sleeveless blouse with a beautiful floral print saree. If you want to make your look sexy and hot, wear a kamarband (waist chain) around your waist. 

Image credits: pinterest
Off shoulder blouse

An off-shoulder blouse will make your look classic and stylish at your friend's wedding. Wear pearl round earrings with it.

Image credits: pinterest
Jacket blouse

If you want to look different and special at your bestie's wedding, recreate a standard look with a blood-red saree. You will look extremely beautiful in it.

Image credits: pinterest
Classic black

Wear a golden deep neck blouse with a black saree. This will give you a very bold look. You will look special at the wedding party.

Image credits: pinterest
Floral charm

A stylish floral print saree will add charm to your look. Wear a full sleeves blouse with it. Keep your makeup simple with a black and white saree.

Image credits: pinterest
Full sleeves blouse

It is not necessary to wear a heavily embroidered saree to a wedding or party. You can flaunt your look with a simple plain saree as well.

Image credits: pinterest

