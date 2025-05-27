Struggling with gut issues? Here are 8 warning signs

Persistent bloating, gas, or discomfort may signal an imbalance in gut bacteria.
Constipation, diarrhea, or fluctuating patterns often point to poor gut health.
A struggling gut can impair nutrient absorption, leading to low energy levels.
Chronic bad breath might be linked to poor digestion and gut issues.
An unhealthy gut feeds sugar-loving bacteria, increasing your cravings.
Conditions like acne, eczema, or rosacea can stem from gut inflammation.
Your gut and brain are connected — poor gut health can affect mental well-being.
A weakened gut can compromise immunity, making you more prone to infections.
How to eliminate termites and protect your wooden furniture?
Tawang to Mawlynnong: 7 Breezy family getaways away from the crowd
Monsoon Treats: 7 Delicious corn recipes to enjoy on rainy days
Stay Cool in Nautapa with Muslin Sarees