Tawang to Mawlynnong: 7 Breezy family getaways away from the crowd

Tawang offers serene monasteries, lush valleys, and peaceful lakes. Ideal for family bonding away from crowds, with cool weather and a rich cultural backdrop.
Enjoy peaceful coffee plantations, cool climate, and gentle hills. Chikmagalur is a scenic escape from city chaos, perfect for a quiet family vacation in June.
Far from touristy spots, Spiti’s rugged beauty, monasteries, and starry skies offer a magical, crowd-free adventure for families seeking solitude and Himalayan charm.
A hidden gem surrounded by pine forests and paddy fields. Ziro offers cultural experiences, gentle treks, and family-friendly local homestays in calm surroundings.
This quiet hill station is surrounded by oak forests and colonial charm. It’s a relaxed, less-visited destination great for slow-paced family holidays in nature.
Mawlynnong, Asia’s cleanest village, offers bamboo skywalks, waterfalls, and serenity—perfect for families seeking a peaceful, eco-friendly getaway.
Ideal for families who love nature. Tirthan Valley is rich in rivers, forests, and adventure activities, without the typical tourist crowds in June.
