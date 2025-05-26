English

Tawang to Mawlynnong: 7 Breezy family getaways away from the crowd

lifestyle May 26 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:social media
English

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang offers serene monasteries, lush valleys, and peaceful lakes. Ideal for family bonding away from crowds, with cool weather and a rich cultural backdrop.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Chikmagalur Karnataka

Enjoy peaceful coffee plantations, cool climate, and gentle hills. Chikmagalur is a scenic escape from city chaos, perfect for a quiet family vacation in June.

Image credits: pexels
English

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Far from touristy spots, Spiti’s rugged beauty, monasteries, and starry skies offer a magical, crowd-free adventure for families seeking solitude and Himalayan charm.

Image credits: pexels
English

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

A hidden gem surrounded by pine forests and paddy fields. Ziro offers cultural experiences, gentle treks, and family-friendly local homestays in calm surroundings.

Image credits: social media
English

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

This quiet hill station is surrounded by oak forests and colonial charm. It’s a relaxed, less-visited destination great for slow-paced family holidays in nature.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Mawlynnong, Asia’s cleanest village, offers bamboo skywalks, waterfalls, and serenity—perfect for families seeking a peaceful, eco-friendly getaway.

Image credits: Getty
English

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Ideal for families who love nature. Tirthan Valley is rich in rivers, forests, and adventure activities, without the typical tourist crowds in June.

Image credits: Instagram

Monsoon Treats: 7 Delicious corn recipes to enjoy on rainy days

Stay Cool in Nautapa with Muslin Sarees

Lightweight Printed Sarees for Monsoon

Stylish Cotton Co-ord Sets Under ₹1000