Delhi Rain: 6 perfect spots for Monsoon magic

Lifestyle
Here are Delhi's top 6 Monsoon destinations, from tranquil gardens to ancient landmarks
India Gate stands out as a prominent landmark surrounded by verdant foliage, creating a striking and dramatic scene against an overcast sky
Lodi Gardens offers a picturesque setting with historic monuments, making it perfect for a rainy day walk amidst lush, green scenery
During the monsoon season, Humayun’s Tomb becomes even more enchanting, with its lush gardens and captivating reflections in the water features
The Yamuna Riverfront is especially charming during the rainy season, offering a tranquil ambiance and scenic river views
Experience the charm of Connaught Place, where you can admire colonial architecture and enjoy the rain from large windows in a lively market area with charming eateries
When open to the public, Rashtrapati Bhavan's gardens are particularly stunning during the monsoon season, offering a lush and vibrant setting for a peaceful visit