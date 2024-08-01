Lifestyle

Delhi Rain: 6 perfect spots for Monsoon magic

Here are Delhi's top 6 Monsoon destinations, from tranquil gardens to ancient landmarks

Image credits: Pixabay

India Gate

India Gate stands out as a prominent landmark surrounded by verdant foliage, creating a striking and dramatic scene against an overcast sky

Image credits: Pixabay

Lodi Garden

Lodi Gardens offers a picturesque setting with historic monuments, making it perfect for a rainy day walk amidst lush, green scenery

Image credits: Pixabay

Humayun's Tomb

During the monsoon season, Humayun’s Tomb becomes even more enchanting, with its lush gardens and captivating reflections in the water features

Image credits: Pixabay

Yamuna Riverfront

The Yamuna Riverfront is especially charming during the rainy season, offering a tranquil ambiance and scenic river views

Image credits: Pixabay

Connaught Place

Experience the charm of Connaught Place, where you can admire colonial architecture and enjoy the rain from large windows in a lively market area with charming eateries

Image credits: Pixabay

Rashtrapati Bhavan

When open to the public, Rashtrapati Bhavan's gardens are particularly stunning during the monsoon season, offering a lush and vibrant setting for a peaceful visit

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One