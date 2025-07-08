English

Should you drink water while exercising? Here’s what to know

lifestyle Jul 08 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Getty
What Happens to Your Body During Exercise?

When you exercise, your body heats up and releases heat in the form of sweat to stay cool. Sweat is the body's way of releasing water and electrolytes.

What Happens If You Don't Drink Water During Exercise?

If this water is not replenished at the right time, it directly affects your performance and health. Not drinking water causes "dehydration" in the body.

What Happens to Your Body?

  • Fatigue sets in quickly
  • Dizziness may occur
  • Muscle cramps
  • Body temperature remains unregulated
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • Increased strain on the heart
Before Workout

  • Drink about 200-300 ml of water 15-20 minutes before starting exercise.
  • This keeps the body hydrated and maintains energy levels.
During Workout

  • Take 2-3 sips of water every 15-20 minutes.
  • Avoid drinking a whole bottle of water at once. This can cause indigestion, vomiting, or bloating.
After Workout

  • Gradually replenish the water lost through sweat.
  • After some time, it is beneficial to have lemon water, electrolytes, or coconut water.
Conclusion

Yes! Drinking the right amount of water at the right time during exercise is extremely important. This is not just to avoid fatigue.

