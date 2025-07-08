Should you drink water while exercising? Here’s what to know

When you exercise, your body heats up and releases heat in the form of sweat to stay cool. Sweat is the body's way of releasing water and electrolytes.
If this water is not replenished at the right time, it directly affects your performance and health. Not drinking water causes "dehydration" in the body.
Yes! Drinking the right amount of water at the right time during exercise is extremely important. This is not just to avoid fatigue.
