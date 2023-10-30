Karwa Chauth 2023: Achieve a radiant glow with this pre-fast skin care

Lifestyle
Pre-Karwa Chauth skin care is essential to ensure that your skin looks its best on this special day. Here's a step-by-step skincare routine to follow before Karwa Chauth.
Start with a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type to remove dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin. After that, exfoliate your with mild scrub skin to remove dead skin cells.
Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH and prepare it for the next steps. Toners can also help in tightening the pores and adding an extra layer of hydration.
Use a serum that addresses your specific skin concerns. For a pre-Karwa Chauth glow, consider a serum with ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or niacinamide.
Apply a good quality moisturizer suited to your skin type. This helps to keep your skin hydrated and smooth.
Use an eye cream to address dark circles and puffiness. Gently apply it around the eye area, following the product instructions.
Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even if you're not going out during the day. UV protection is crucial to prevent premature aging and maintain healthy skin.
Incorporate a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and antioxidants. Foods like berries, leafy greens, and nuts are great for your skin.
A good night's sleep is crucial for your skin's natural rejuvenation process.