Karwa Chauth 2023: Achieve a radiant glow with this pre-fast skin care

Pre-Karwa Chauth skin care is essential to ensure that your skin looks its best on this special day. Here's a step-by-step skincare routine to follow before Karwa Chauth.

Image credits: Pexels

Cleansing and Exfoliation

Start with a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type to remove dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin. After that, exfoliate your with mild scrub skin to remove dead skin cells. 

Image credits: Pexels

Toning

Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH and prepare it for the next steps. Toners can also help in tightening the pores and adding an extra layer of hydration. 

Image credits: Pexels

Use Serum

Use a serum that addresses your specific skin concerns. For a pre-Karwa Chauth glow, consider a serum with ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or niacinamide.

Image credits: Pexels

Moisturizing

Apply a good quality moisturizer suited to your skin type. This helps to keep your skin hydrated and smooth.

Image credits: Pexels

Eye Cream

Use an eye cream to address dark circles and puffiness. Gently apply it around the eye area, following the product instructions.

Image credits: Pexels

Sunscreen

Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, even if you're not going out during the day. UV protection is crucial to prevent premature aging and maintain healthy skin.

Image credits: Pexels

Diet

Incorporate a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and antioxidants. Foods like berries, leafy greens, and nuts are great for your skin.

Image credits: Getty

Adequate Sleep

A good night's sleep is crucial for your skin's natural rejuvenation process.

Image credits: social media
