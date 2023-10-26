Lifestyle

Paradise Biryani to Empire-7 places for best biryani in Bangalore

Here are seven places known for serving some of the best biryani in Bangalore.

Image credits: Getty

Paradise Biryani

Paradise is a well-known chain of restaurants that originated in Hyderabad and has several outlets in Bangalore. 

Image credits: Pexels

Mani's Dum Biryani

Mani's is a well-regarded establishment in Jayanagar known for its flavorful dum biryani. They offer a variety of options, including chicken, mutton, and seafood.

Image credits: Pexels

Shivaji Military Hotel

While this place is famous for its Donne Biryani (served in banana leaf cups), they also serve a variety of other biryanis. The rustic, traditional setting adds to the experience.

Image credits: Pexels

Meghana Foods

Meghana Foods is a popular chain with multiple outlets in Bangalore. They are known for their Andhra-style biryani, which is spicy and flavorful.

Image credits: Pexels

Safina Restaurant

Located in Shivajinagar, Safina is known for its flavorful biryanis. They offer various biryani options including mutton, chicken, and prawn.

Image credits: Instagram

Empire Restaurant

This long-standing restaurant in Bangalore is known for its biryani and other Mughlai dishes. They have multiple branches across the city.

Image credits: Getty

Richy Rich Biryani

This is a hidden gem in Jayanagar known for its delectable biryanis. They offer a range of options, including both North Indian and South Indian styles.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One