Paradise Biryani to Empire-7 places for best biryani in Bangalore

Lifestyle
Here are seven places known for serving some of the best biryani in Bangalore.
Paradise is a well-known chain of restaurants that originated in Hyderabad and has several outlets in Bangalore.
Mani's is a well-regarded establishment in Jayanagar known for its flavorful dum biryani. They offer a variety of options, including chicken, mutton, and seafood.
While this place is famous for its Donne Biryani (served in banana leaf cups), they also serve a variety of other biryanis. The rustic, traditional setting adds to the experience.
Meghana Foods is a popular chain with multiple outlets in Bangalore. They are known for their Andhra-style biryani, which is spicy and flavorful.
Located in Shivajinagar, Safina is known for its flavorful biryanis. They offer various biryani options including mutton, chicken, and prawn.
This long-standing restaurant in Bangalore is known for its biryani and other Mughlai dishes. They have multiple branches across the city.
This is a hidden gem in Jayanagar known for its delectable biryanis. They offer a range of options, including both North Indian and South Indian styles.