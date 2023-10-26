Lifestyle
Rajasthan offers a regal experience and a kaleidoscope of colours. Take a look at some destinations that provide an ideal backdrop for quality time with your loved ones.
Topping the list is the magnificent Jaisalmer Fort. This golden-hued fort, adorned with intricate carvings, gleams like a beacon when sunlight graces its walls.
Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur is renowned as the blue city of Rajasthan. Although this fort may be some distance from Jodhpur city, it offers a panoramic view of the entire city.
The third gem is Hawa Mahal, nestled within the walled precincts of Jaipur. Its ingenious design ensures a constant breeze, drawing hordes of visitors.
For those willing to splurge, Hotel Rambagh Palace and Lebua Resort are set amid lush greenery in Jaipur and allure travellers with their opulence and serenity.
Amer Fort and Nahargarh Fort in the capital city of Jaipur require no introduction. Throughout the year, these age-old forts beckon a significant number of foreign tourists
These forts narrate the rich history of Rajasthan through their ancient walls and structures.