7 must-visit forts and palaces in Rajasthan

Rajasthan offers a regal experience and a kaleidoscope of colours. Take a look at some destinations that provide an ideal backdrop for quality time with your loved ones.

Image credits: Pexels

Jaisalmer Fort

Topping the list is the magnificent Jaisalmer Fort. This golden-hued fort, adorned with intricate carvings, gleams like a beacon when sunlight graces its walls.

Image credits: Pexels

Mehrangarh Fort

Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur is renowned as the blue city of Rajasthan. Although this fort may be some distance from Jodhpur city, it offers a panoramic view of the entire city.

Image credits: Pexels

Hawa Mahal

The third gem is Hawa Mahal, nestled within the walled precincts of Jaipur. Its ingenious design ensures a constant breeze, drawing hordes of visitors.

Image credits: Pexels

Lebua Resort

For those willing to splurge, Hotel Rambagh Palace and Lebua Resort are set amid lush greenery in Jaipur and allure travellers with their opulence and serenity.

Image credits: Google

Nahargarh Fort

Amer Fort and Nahargarh Fort in the capital city of Jaipur require no introduction. Throughout the year, these age-old forts beckon a significant number of foreign tourists

Image credits: Pexels

These forts narrate the rich history of Rajasthan through their ancient walls and structures.

Image credits: Pexels
