Sharmin Segal's Stunning Lehenga & Saree Looks

lifestyle Apr 25 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Instagram@sharminsegal
white color crystal work

Hira Mandi actress Sharmin Segal's lehenga+saree looks are amazing. Like she is wearing a white lehenga and strappy blouse. Which has white color crystal work.
Image credits: Instagram@sharminsegal
Red hand block printed floral design lehenga

Your husband will be smitten at first glance when you wear a beige base red hand block printed floral design lehenga like Sharmin. Complete the look by wearing a net dupatta.
Image credits: Instagram@sharminsegal
Print lehenga in organza fabric

Like Sharmin Segal, you can carry an Indo-Western style lehenga. She has carried a floral print lehenga in organza fabric, a bralette blouse and a jacket style shrug over it.
Image credits: Instagram@sharminsegal
Sky blue colored cotton lehenga

If you want to win your husband's praise with your look, then take a sky blue colored cotton lehenga. Get a short kurti style blouse made with it instead of a short blouse.
Image credits: Instagram@sharminsegal
Deep golden color

Like Sharmin Segal, you can carry a deep golden color sequence saree, which has all over work of stars. She has carried a silk blouse with it.

Image credits: Instagram@sharminsegal
Red net transparent saree

Your husband will be crazy about you when you go on a dinner date wearing a red net transparent saree like this. Wear a strappy blouse with it and pair diamond jewellery.  

Image credits: Instagram@sharminsegal
Floral print deep neck blouse

Like Sharmin Segal, you can also take a cut work saree in pastel green color, which has all over thread work. She has styled a floral print deep neck blouse with it.
Image credits: Instagram@sharminsegal

