English

Smart Baby Names: Meanings & Significance

lifestyle Apr 25 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:unsplash
English

Arnik

This name means one of a kind or someone who is different.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Abhinav

This name means unique, intelligent, or clever.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Akshat

This name means one who cannot be harmed or injured.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Darshil

This name means one who is handsome or attractive.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Devansh

This name means part of God.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Durjoy

This name means moon.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Himansh

This name means part of Lord Shiva.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Jeet

This name means victorious and successful.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Kunal

This name means lotus or someone who sees beauty in everything.

Image credits: pinterest

Milkshake recipe: Follow these 5 steps to make delicious summer drink

Chanakya Niti: 7 toxic personalities you should avoid to stay happy

6 Soil-Free Plants to Liven Up Your Home

Stylish Affordable Wallets for Men and Women