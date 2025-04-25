Smart Baby Names: Meanings & Significance

This name means one of a kind or someone who is different.
This name means unique, intelligent, or clever.
This name means one who cannot be harmed or injured.
This name means one who is handsome or attractive.
This name means part of God.
This name means moon.
This name means part of Lord Shiva.
This name means victorious and successful.
This name means lotus or someone who sees beauty in everything.
Milkshake recipe: Follow these 5 steps to make delicious summer drink
Chanakya Niti: 7 toxic personalities you should avoid to stay happy
6 Soil-Free Plants to Liven Up Your Home
Stylish Affordable Wallets for Men and Women