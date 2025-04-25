Vanilla ice cream – 3 scoops (about 1.5 cups), cold milk – 1 cup, vanilla extract – 1/2 tsp (optional), sugar – 1 to 2 tbsp (to taste), ice cubes – a few (optional)
Keep all ingredients ready. Milk should be completely chilled. Slightly firm ice cream works best. Adjust sugar to your taste. If the ice cream is sweet, less sugar will do.
First, pour cold milk into the blender jar. Add scoops of vanilla ice cream. Add sugar and vanilla extract if desired.
Now cover the blender and blend for 30-40 seconds until smooth. The shake will appear slightly thick and frothy – this texture is perfect.
Pour the milkshake into a tall glass. Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, or colorful sprinkles, if desired. Some dry fruit powder also tastes great.
