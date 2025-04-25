English

How to Make a Milkshake at Home

Learn how to make a delicious milkshake at home.
Author: Amrita Ghosh Image Credits:Freepik
Ingredients

Vanilla ice cream – 3 scoops (about 1.5 cups), cold milk – 1 cup, vanilla extract – 1/2 tsp (optional), sugar – 1 to 2 tbsp (to taste), ice cubes – a few (optional)

Preparation

Keep all ingredients ready. Milk should be completely chilled. Slightly firm ice cream works best. Adjust sugar to your taste. If the ice cream is sweet, less sugar will do.

Mixing

First, pour cold milk into the blender jar. Add scoops of vanilla ice cream. Add sugar and vanilla extract if desired.

Blend

Now cover the blender and blend for 30-40 seconds until smooth. The shake will appear slightly thick and frothy – this texture is perfect.

Serving

Pour the milkshake into a tall glass. Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, or colorful sprinkles, if desired. Some dry fruit powder also tastes great.

