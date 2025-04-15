Look Stunning! Drape a Saree Like Mandira Bedi for a Fit Body

Want to look slim and stylish like Mandira Bedi? Learn how to choose the right saree for your desired look. From simple sarees to Kanjeevaram, perfect sarees for every occasion!
If you don't want a heavy look, choose a plain satin saree with a silver border like Mandira Bedi. You can choose a contrasting blouse with this simple saree.
You can easily find such a lining-based cotton blend saree with a silver or golden border in the range of 1000.
If you are going to attend a wedding as a guest, you can try Kanjeevaram silk. Such a saree comes in a slightly thick fabric and gives a lot of grace to the body shape.
This type of fancy customized net border plain saree will be the best option for a special occasion. Wear it with a bralette.
For an Indian touch, you can also adopt such a golden glam border silk saree look like Mandira Bedi. Complete this look with a sleeveless blouse and statement earrings.
Choose such a saree if you want an elegant look. This contrast sheer pallu plain saree is very beautiful. Such sarees help to distract attention from the body.
This type of saree will be the best choice for summer. With this type of box block cotton saree, you should also wear a golden-colored backless blouse.
