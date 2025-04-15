English

Look Stunning! Drape a Saree Like Mandira Bedi for a Fit Body

lifestyle Apr 15 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:instagram
Fancy sarees

Want to look slim and stylish like Mandira Bedi? Learn how to choose the right saree for your desired look. From simple sarees to Kanjeevaram, perfect sarees for every occasion!

Image credits: instagram
Silver border

If you don't want a heavy look, choose a plain satin saree with a silver border like Mandira Bedi. You can choose a contrasting blouse with this simple saree.

Image credits: instagram
Cotton blend saree

You can easily find such a lining-based cotton blend saree with a silver or golden border in the range of 1000. 

Image credits: mandira bedi instagram
Kanjivaram saree

If you are going to attend a wedding as a guest, you can try Kanjeevaram silk. Such a saree comes in a slightly thick fabric and gives a lot of grace to the body shape.

Image credits: mandira bedi instagram
Net border

This type of fancy customized net border plain saree will be the best option for a special occasion. Wear it with a bralette. 

Image credits: instagram
Golden glam

For an Indian touch, you can also adopt such a golden glam border silk saree look like Mandira Bedi. Complete this look with a sleeveless blouse and statement earrings.

Image credits: instagram
Contrast colours

Choose such a saree if you want an elegant look. This contrast sheer pallu plain saree is very beautiful. Such sarees help to distract attention from the body. 

Image credits: instagram
Block print

This type of saree will be the best choice for summer. With this type of box block cotton saree, you should also wear a golden-colored backless blouse. 

Image credits: mandira bedi instagram

