28-Sep-2023, 04:26:16 pm

How to use turmeric effectively for allergies

Mix 1-2 spoon of turmeric powder with yogurt to create a thick paste

Apply turmeric paste directly to the affected area using clean fingers

Allow the turmeric paste to dry on your skin

Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes

Gently rinse the turmeric paste off with lukewarm water

After rinsing, apply a moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated

