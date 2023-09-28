Lifestyle
28-Sep-2023, 04:26:16 pm
How to use turmeric effectively for allergies
Image credits: Getty
Mix 1-2 spoon of turmeric powder with yogurt to create a thick paste
Image credits: Getty
Apply turmeric paste directly to the affected area using clean fingers
Image credits: Getty
Allow the turmeric paste to dry on your skin
Image credits: Getty
Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes
Image credits: Getty
Gently rinse the turmeric paste off with lukewarm water
Image credits: Getty
After rinsing, apply a moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated
Image credits: Getty
