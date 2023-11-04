Lifestyle

12 interesting facts about the fittest athlete in India - Virat Kohli

Image credits: Getty

Early Start

Virat Kohli's passion for cricket began at an early age. He started playing the sport when he was just three years old and was representing Delhi in various age-group levels.

Image credits: Getty

Under-19 World Cup

Kohli led the Indian Under-19 cricket team to victory in the 2008 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. This was a sign of his leadership skills and future potential as a cricketer.

Image credits: Getty

ODI Debut

He made his debut for the Indian senior team in August 2008 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. His consistency soon earned him a permanent spot in the Indian cricket team.

Image credits: Getty

Captaincy

Kohli served as the captain of the Indian cricket team in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20. Under his leadership, the team achieved significant successes.

Image credits: Getty

Record-Breaking Century

In 2010, Kohli scored his first century in an ODI against Bangladesh. This made him the fastest Indian to score a century in ODIs, achieving the feat in just 22 innings.

Image credits: Getty

Fitness Enthusiast

Virat Kohli is renowned for his exceptional fitness and dedication to training. He has set high standards for fitness among cricket players.

Image credits: Getty

Consistency

Kohli is known for his remarkable consistency as a batsman. He holds numerous records for most centuries while chasing, and the one of the highest batting average.

Image credits: Getty

Philanthropy

Kohli is involved in various charitable initiatives and causes. He and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have supported multiple charitable organizations and campaigns.

Image credits: Getty

Business Ventures

Beyond cricket, Kohli is involved in various business ventures. He has his own fashion brand called "WROGN" and co-owns the Indian Super League (ISL) football team FC Goa.

Image credits: Getty

Awards and Honours

He has received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year multiple times and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Image credits: Getty

Love for Football

Kohli is a big fan of football and has expressed his admiration for the sport on various occasions. He is an ardent supporter of FC Barcelona.

Image credits: Getty

Tattoos

Virat Kohli has several tattoos on his body, including a prominent one on his forearm that reads, "God's Will."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One