12 interesting facts about the fittest athlete in India - Virat Kohli

Lifestyle
Virat Kohli's passion for cricket began at an early age. He started playing the sport when he was just three years old and was representing Delhi in various age-group levels.
Kohli led the Indian Under-19 cricket team to victory in the 2008 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. This was a sign of his leadership skills and future potential as a cricketer.
He made his debut for the Indian senior team in August 2008 in an ODI against Sri Lanka. His consistency soon earned him a permanent spot in the Indian cricket team.
Kohli served as the captain of the Indian cricket team in all three formats: Test, ODI, and T20. Under his leadership, the team achieved significant successes.
In 2010, Kohli scored his first century in an ODI against Bangladesh. This made him the fastest Indian to score a century in ODIs, achieving the feat in just 22 innings.
Virat Kohli is renowned for his exceptional fitness and dedication to training. He has set high standards for fitness among cricket players.
Kohli is known for his remarkable consistency as a batsman. He holds numerous records for most centuries while chasing, and the one of the highest batting average.
Kohli is involved in various charitable initiatives and causes. He and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have supported multiple charitable organizations and campaigns.
Beyond cricket, Kohli is involved in various business ventures. He has his own fashion brand called "WROGN" and co-owns the Indian Super League (ISL) football team FC Goa.
He has received the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year multiple times and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.
Kohli is a big fan of football and has expressed his admiration for the sport on various occasions. He is an ardent supporter of FC Barcelona.
Virat Kohli has several tattoos on his body, including a prominent one on his forearm that reads, "God's Will."