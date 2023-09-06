Lifestyle

Red to Pink: 7 beautiful colours of Tulip

There are over 150 species of tulips, and within those species, there are thousands of cultivated varieties. Tulips come in a wide range of colors. Listing some colours here

Image credits: PEXEL

White

White tulips symbolize purity and forgiveness. Their pristine appearance exudes serenity. 'White Triumphator' and 'Maureen' are popular choices for white tulip enthusiasts

Image credits: PEXEL

Twin- coloured Tulip

Bi-color tulips combine two or more colors, offering a striking visual display. Varieties like 'Rembrandt' tulips feature intricate patterns and color combinations

Image credits: PEXEL

Red Tulip

They come in various shades, from bright scarlet to deep burgundy, adding vibrancy to gardens and floral arrangements. Popular varieties include Red Emperor and Apeldoorn

Image credits: PEXEL

Yellow Tulip

Yellow tulips represent cheerful thoughts and sunshine. Varieties like 'Golden Apeldoorn' and 'Yellow Emperor' are sought after

Image credits: PEXEL

Pink Tulip

Ranging from soft pastels to vivid pinks, they create a delicate and romantic ambiance. Notable cultivars include 'Pink Diamond' and 'Angelique'

Image credits: PEXEL

Orange Tulip

Their fiery tones inject warmth into gardens. Varieties like 'Daydream' and 'Orange Emperor' exhibit stunning shades of orange

Image credits: PEXEL

Purple Tulip

Purple tulips signify royalty and admiration. These regal blooms bring a touch of elegance to gardens. 'Blue Parrot' and 'Purple Prince' showcase captivating purple hues

Image credits: PEXEL
Find Next One