Weight loss plateau: 7 proven strategies to break through it

One of the primary reasons for hitting a plateau is that your body has adapted to your current calorie intake. To break through, consider recalculating your daily caloric needs.
Introduce variety by trying different exercises, intensities, and workout routines to challenge your muscles and prevent adaptation.
Ensure you're getting the right balance of macronutrients - protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Adjusting your macronutrient ratio can help stimulate weight loss.
This can help kickstart your metabolism by giving your digestive system a break. Experiment with different fasting schedules to find what works best for you.
Protein increases feelings of fullness. Consider adding more lean protein sources to your diet to curb cravings and boost metabolism.
High stress levels can hinder weight loss progress. Drink enough water daily, and practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation or yoga to keep cortisol levels in check.
Poor sleep can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to increased appetite and reduced willpower. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support your weight loss efforts.