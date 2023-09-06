Lifestyle

Weight loss plateau: 7 proven strategies to break through it

1. Reevaluate Your Caloric Intake

One of the primary reasons for hitting a plateau is that your body has adapted to your current calorie intake. To break through, consider recalculating your daily caloric needs.

2. Diversify Your Workouts

Introduce variety by trying different exercises, intensities, and workout routines to challenge your muscles and prevent adaptation.

3. Monitor Your Macronutrients

Ensure you're getting the right balance of macronutrients - protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Adjusting your macronutrient ratio can help stimulate weight loss.

4. Intermittent Fasting

This can help kickstart your metabolism by giving your digestive system a break. Experiment with different fasting schedules to find what works best for you.

5. Increase Protein Intake

Protein  increases feelings of fullness. Consider adding more lean protein sources to your diet to curb cravings and boost metabolism.

6. Stay Hydrated and Manage Stress

High stress levels can hinder weight loss progress. Drink enough water daily, and practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation or yoga to keep cortisol levels in check.

7. Get Adequate Sleep

Poor sleep can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to increased appetite and reduced willpower. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support your weight loss efforts.

