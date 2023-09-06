Lifestyle

Cactus to Spider Plant-7 plants that can bring bad luck at home

Certain plants are thought to bring ill luck or energy into the home in some cultures. These ideas frequently stem from superstitions and culture. These seven plants are bad luck.

Cactus

Cacti, particularly those with spiky thorns, are believed by some to bring bad luck into the home. They are associated with the idea of sharp and negative energy.
 

Mistletoe

Mistletoe is a plant often associated with holiday traditions, but in some cultures, it is believed to bring bad luck when kept indoors due to its parasitic nature.
 

Oleander

Oleander is a beautiful flowering shrub, but it's also highly toxic. In some cultures, it's considered unlucky to have oleander in the home due to its poisonous properties.
 

Black-Eyed Susan

This plant is often seen as a weed in some regions and may be considered bad luck when found in a garden or brought inside the home.
 

Dead or Dying Plants

Having dead or dying plants in the home is generally considered inauspicious, as they can symbolize stagnation or decay.
 

Bonsai Trees

Bonsai trees are beautiful and challenging to manage, but some beliefs say they bring bad luck because they symbolise stunted development or control over nature.

Spider Plant

While spider plants are known for their air-purifying qualities, some superstitions suggest that they can bring negative energy and financial problems.
 

