For Idli Batter: 2 cups of Idli rice, 1 cup of white urad dal, 1/2 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds & salt. You will need oil/ghee and a grinder or blender and Idli steamer.
Start by thoroughly washing rice and urad dal separately. Place rice and urad dal in separate bowls. Add fenugreek seeds to urad dal bowl. Let them soak for at least 4-6 hours.
Drain soaked rice and urad dal. Grind soaked urad dal with some water. Grind it to smooth, fluffy. Then, grind soaked rice. Mix rice batter with urad dal batter. Add salt.
Cover the bowl and place it in a warm, draft-free spot in your kitchen. Allow it to ferment for 8-12 hours, or until the batter doubles in volume and becomes slightly frothy.
Grease the idli molds with little oil to prevent sticking. Fill each mold with a batter. Place the stand inside steamer or pressure cooker. Steam them. Use spoon to remove them.
Serve your soft, fluffy idlis hot with coconut chutney, sambar, or your favorite side dish.