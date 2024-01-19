Lifestyle

Liberia to Somalia: 7 most poorest countries in the World

In a global tableau of poverty, these seven nations confront multifaceted hardships—from conflict to economic fragility.

Image credits: Pixabay

Liberia

Scarred by civil wars, Liberia faces economic fragility and post-conflict recovery. Struggling with infrastructure deficits, poverty remains a significant concern

Image credits: Pixabay

Chad

Landlocked Chad contends with conflict, limited infrastructure, and food insecurity. Persistent challenges impede socio-economic progress for its population

Image credits: Pixabay

Malawi

Agriculture-dependent Malawi battles food insecurity and health crises. Economic fragility and susceptibility to climate change amplify the struggle against poverty

Image credits: Pixabay

Niger

High population growth, desertification, and food insecurity contribute to Niger's poverty. Limited access to education and healthcare compounds the challenges

Image credits: Pixabay

Mozambique

Vulnerable to natural disasters, Mozambique struggles with economic hardships. Its population faces poverty exacerbated by cyclones and floods

Image credits: Pixabay

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Despite vast natural resources, DRC grapples with corruption and conflict. Widespread poverty persists amid challenges to economic growth

Image credits: Pixabay

Somalia

Ravaged by conflict and instability, Somalia faces severe poverty. Limited infrastructure and political unrest hinder development, leaving many in dire need

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One