Gangotri to Yamunotri: 7 mountain temples of India

India's mountain temples, like Kedarnath and Vaishno Devi, fuse spirituality with stunning landscapes, creating unique pilgrimages in the heart of the Himalayas

Kedarnath Temple (Garhwal Himalayas, Uttarakhand)

Situated at an elevation of 3,583 meters, Kedarnath is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple is surrounded by breathtaking Himalayan peaks

Badrinath Temple (Chamoli district, Uttarakhand)

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Badrinath is another Char Dham pilgrimage site. It is nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas and is one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism

Amarnath Cave Temple (Amarnath, Jammu and Kashmir)

Famous for naturally occurring ice Shiva Lingam, Amarnath Cave Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees embark on challenging trek to witness annual formation of the ice Lingam

Yamunotri Temple (Garhwal Himalayas, Uttarakhand)

The source of the Yamuna River, Yamunotri Temple is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna. It is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites situated in Garhwal himalayas

Gangotri Temple (Garhwal Himalayas, Uttarakhand)

Located at an altitude of 3,100 meters, Gangotri Temple is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. It is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and marks the origin of the Ganges River

Vaishno Devi Temple (Trikuta Mountains, Jammu and Kashmir)

Located in the Trikuta Mountains, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi. Pilgrims undertake a challenging trek to reach the sacred cave where the deity resides

Hemkund Sahib (Hemkund, Uttarakhand)

Situated at an altitude of 4,329 meters, Hemkund Sahib is a Sikh pilgrimage site dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh. Surrounded by seven snow-capped peaks, is a place of natural beauty

